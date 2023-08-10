Kenya: 'Obey Your Coach, Always,' - Sang Advises After Striking Gold at Commonwealth Youth Games

Nairobi — Newly crowned Commonwealth Youth Games 1500m champion Josephat Sang has credited coach Robert Ngisirei for his gold medal at the ongoing championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sang said that listening and adhering to his tutor's instructions came in handy for him as he managed to cross the finish line in 3:37.66.

"I am really delighted by the result here today. It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and to take a medal back home. I want to tell my coach 'thank you very much' for helping me achieve this. It is a no-brainer, if you don't respect your coach and don't follow what he tells you, then you are headed nowhere in your career," Sang said.

Sang's victory saw him surpass the achievements of his fellow countryman, Kumar Taki, who set a Commonwealth Youth Games record of 3:39.80, which he timed at the fifth edition of the championships in 2015 in Samoa.

The Africa Under 18 1500m champion admitted he never expected to accomplish this feat and had only planned to set a new personal best (PB).

"In the semi-final, I ran 3:49.27, which is the first time I have done that this year. I knew that the final would be a tough one for which I had to be properly prepared. The way I felt my legs in the semi-final, I knew I could set a new PB. I was determined to do it but never did I imagine that I could clock the time I have done today," he said.

Similarly over the moon was silver medalist Andrew Kiptoo whose time of 3:38.12 also smashed Taki's record as was the case for third-placed Jacob Sande of Uganda who clocked 3:39.69 to collect bronze.

Considering this is his first time competing in the three-and-three-quarter lap race, Kiptoo was only too proud to savour the fruits of his sweat.

"This is the first time competing in the 1500m, and I thank God for the win. The only thing I have struggled with is the hot weather...it was much cooler on Monday than on Tuesday," he said.

Kiptoo added: "As regards the race, I had to be very tactical. I started out by bidding my time behind the leading pack then surged forward when the time to pounce was right."