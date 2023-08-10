Botswana: Harmonisation of Roaming Charges Priority

Gaborone — Botswana and Namibia are interested in broadening their relations to include the sphere of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT).

This was revealed by the Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology Mr Thulagano Segokgo during his interaction with the visiting delegation from Namibia led by the Minister of Information, Communications and Technology Dr Peya Mushelenga in Gaborone this week.

Mr Segokgo said one of the issues worth engaging on was the need to address high roaming charges for accessing cellular network services when visiting either of the two countries.

He said it was important for roaming charges to be harmonised as it was of interest to the citizens of the two nations.

He said currently, Botswana was accessing the West Africa fibre network cable system through Namibia.

"Harmonising roaming charges is an initiative that has already been tabled by the regional organ SADC, as such, the two nations will take the lead that other regional member states must embrace, he said.

His counterpart, Dr Mushelenga concurred with Mr Segokgo on the issue of harmonising roaming tariffs.

He said while the two nations collaborated on a number of areas for the benefit of their people, the ICT sector was not adequately covered hence the need to share notes.

He said his ministry was on the process of tabling two bills in the near future relating to Data Protection and Cyber Security.

Therefore, Dr Mushelenga said the visit would assist his government to come up with legislation that would serve the people accordingly.

As part of the bench marking visit, Dr Mushelenga and his team also toured, Botswana Fibre Network (BOFINET) as well as Botswana Digital and Innovation Hub (BDIH).

BOPA