Tanzania: Embrace Professionalism, NEC Chairman Tells Election Supervisors

CHAIRMAN of the National Election Commission (NEC), Judge Jacobs Mwambegele, has urged election supervisors in the country to work professionally in order to have good, efficient and peaceful elections.

He made the statement yesterday in Morogoro Region while opening training for election officials in preparation for the by-elections of Mbarali constituency in Mbarali District Council, Mbeya Region as well as at six wards of Tanzania Mainland.

"Election is a process which includes various legal steps and procedures that should be followed and observed, these steps and procedures make the basis of the election to be good and effective, therefore by following those steps, it will reduce and eliminate complaints or violence during the election," said Judge Mwambegele.

He told them that with experience that some of them have in conducting elections, they should ensure that they follow instructions given by the commission.

"During the entire process of this election, it is good that you closely involve the political parties and other election stakeholders in your areas regarding the electoral issues, because this will make it easier for you to carry out your duties," he said.

Judge Mwambegele also emphasized on the importance of identifying and understanding areas where elections will be held.

He also asked the officials to identify the voting centres in advance in order to determine special needs of the respective centres with the aim of ensuring a good arrangement that will allow the election to be held peacefully.

He also reminded the officials to ensure that on the day of the election, they put in place a procedure that will enable every polling station to be open from 7:00 am in the morning.

On his part, Director of the National Election Commission, Mr Ramadhani Kailima, told the election officers to observe ethics and contact the commission whenever they encounter any challenge.

Kailima also instructed the officials to ensure that they adhere to their oaths which require them to observe neutrality throughout the election.

The by-election of Mbarali constituency and six wards of Tanzania Mainland will be held on September 19, 2023.

The candidates will take the election forms from August 13 to 19, 2023, and election campaigns will be held from August 20, 2023 to September 18, 2023.

Wards that will hold by-elections are; Nala located in Dodoma City Council, Mwaniko located in Misungwi District Council, Mwanza region, Old Moshi West located in Moshi District Council and Marangu Kitowo located in Rombo District Council, Kilimanjaro region, Mtyangimbole located in the District Council of Madaba and Mfaranyaki in Songea Municipal Council, Ruvuma region.