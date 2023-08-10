Uganda: Salaries to Be Affected As Government Plans Budget Reviews Following World Bank Loan Ban

The Ministry of Finance has issued a warning that emoluments and different salary obligations from the government will most likely be affected as Uganda continues its stand on the anti-homosexuality law despite calls from World Bank to drop it.

Speaking during a presentation for the Finance Committee of Parliament, the Minister of State for Finance, Henry Musasizi said the government intends to revise the national budget after World Bank halted funding to Uganda following the passing into law of the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023

"Emoluments of public servants will be affected, we shall be coming here to ask for your approval on how we shall move forward in the current challenges," he said.

"We took the firm decision and we agreed that we shall face the consequences. We shall be coming soon, I want to prepare your minds that very soon we are going to revise the budget and we shall be coming to you for support," he added.

In response to Musasizi's remarks, Amos Kankunda, the chairperson of the committee affirmed that the country is ready for the next phase of its challenges, and does not regret the passing of the anti-gay law.

"I know you are aware that as a country, we have been slapped with stopping funding from World Bank, given the position we took as a country which we don't regret for the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality law, we are on the right trajectory," he said.

"We will find ways of surviving & as a committee, this is our responsibility since we handle majorly the supply side of the budget, to make sure we work with the Ministry to mobilise sufficient funds & work within our means to make sure the country moves on," he added.

The mover of the Bill that birthed the anti-gay law, Asuman Basalirwa has also called upon the government to remain firm, urging that the World Bank does not own a monopoly to survival.

"God will help us survive," he said, adding that it is high time Uganda looked for more friends elsewhere.