Somalia: NISA Says Averted a Would-Be-Suicide Car Bomb in Mogadishu

10 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] said it has averted a would-suicide car bomb at Biyaha on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Tuesday night.

NISA intercepted an explosives-laden vehicle that was trying to enter Mogadishu, the Somali capital for an attack, according to the spy agency statement on X [ex-Twitter].

The Intelligence officers shot and killed the driver of the car loaded after he tried to escape and pass through a security checkpoint in the area during the night routine operation.

"Our special forces in Elasha- Biyaha intercepted a vehicle carrying explosive devices and killed the driver after he attempted to escape. NISA is committed to preventing and thwarting all plans that terrorists intend to harm the people," said NISA.

The foiling of the attack coincides with the recent surge in the operations of the security forces in Mogadishu and the surrounding areas as Somalia is at war with Al-Shabaab.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group carried out suicide bombings in Mogadishu since 2010 as part of its insurgency to topple the UN-backed Somali government that is protected by AU troops.

