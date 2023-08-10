Somalia: SNA Soldiers Dead in Mogadishu Bomb Explosion

10 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali army vehicle drove over a landmine near Darusalam area in Mogadishu on Thursday.

Radio Shabelle correspondent in the area said the SNA vehicle was ripped through after it drove over a landmine planted on the road.

No soldier survived, all six SNA members area dead, according to the witness.

In the aftermath of the roadside explosion, the troops launched an operation that forced local residents to stay indoors, fearing massive arrest during the crackdown.

No group has so far claimed credit for the attack on SNA troops.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.