Somalia: SNA Soldiers Dead in Mogadishu Bomb Explosion

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali army vehicle drove over a landmine near Darusalam area in Mogadishu on Thursday.

Radio Shabelle correspondent in the area said the SNA vehicle was ripped through after it drove over a landmine planted on the road.

No soldier survived, all six SNA members area dead, according to the witness.

In the aftermath of the roadside explosion, the troops launched an operation that forced local residents to stay indoors, fearing massive arrest during the crackdown.

No group has so far claimed credit for the attack on SNA troops.