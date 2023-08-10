Somalia: Kenya, Somalia Sign Agreement to Boost Flight Frequency

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya and Somalia on Wednesday signed a bilateral air services agreement that will see their airlines increase the frequency of travel in both countries.

In a statement, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Public Works, Kipchumba Murkomen, said that the designated airlines of the two countries would be allowed to operate seven weekly frequencies for passenger flights as set out in specified routes.

On the other hand, cargo flights will operate at unlimited frequencies.

"The designated airlines of both countries may also enter code-sharing arrangements with any airline, including third country airlines provided that it has an underlying traffic act," Murkomen said.

The agreement, which was signed by Murkomen and Fardowsa Osman Egal, Somali minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, further permits the civil aviation authorities of the two countries to cooperate for the development of their industries.

Murkomen noted that the process that led to signing the agreement started in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, in March between officials of both countries.

Somalia is one of the fast-growing export markets for Kenya, with Nairobi exporting goods worth 64 million U.S. dollars in the first five months this year, according to data from the Central Bank of Kenya.

By XINHUA