Somalia: Galmudug Seeks a Solution to Clan-Revenge Murders

Dhusamareb — Galmudug state said it is working to find a solution to the recurrent clan-revenge murders in the rural areas, which have increased in recent times.

Galmudug State security forces officials have said that they are looking for people accused of killings in areas and vowed the culprits behind the latest attacks be held accountable.

The traditional elders in areas close to Ethiopia, where horrible killings have been recorded have requested the security agencies to work with them to arrest the murderers.

The latest incident took place in Dhabbad where 5 children were killed at a Qur'anic school. The cause of the clashes remains unclear at the moment.

In recent times there has been conflict between two tribes living in the area that has been going on for a long time and many people have lost their lives in the communal violence.

The tribal conflict has been increasing in parts of the Somali region in recent days, and the disputed issues have become the epicenter of the clashes due to a lack of intervention.