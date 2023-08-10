Kenya: President Ruto in Mozambique for Talks With Nyusi

Nairobi — President William Ruto arrived in Mozambique Thursday for a two-day State Visit aimed at bolstering ties with Kenya.

State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed said the President was scheduled to hold talks with his host, Filipe Nyusi on ways to expand bilateral relations.

"The talks will particularly center on sectors such as the Blue Economy and Fisheries, Trade, Defence, Agriculture, Energy, Transport and Capacity Building," said Hussein Mohamed, State House Spokesman.

During the visit, President Ruto and Nyusi will also oversee the signing of eight cooperation agreements, solidifying their shared commitment to collaborating between Kenya and Mozambique.