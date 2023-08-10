Rwanda: Govt Clarifies Dismissal of Northern Province Officials

In the wake of an investigation that culminated in the removal of several local government leaders from the Northern Province, the Minister of Local Government, Jean-Claude Musabyimana, has offered insights into the circumstances surrounding their dismissals.

In an interview with Radio Rwanda, Musabyimana delved into the reasons behind the termination of officials, including the provincial executive secretary, three mayors, and various administrators from Musanze, Burera, and Gakenke districts. The decision stemmed from their involvement in malpractices that threatened national unity.

According to the minister, common errors persisted throughout the mentioned districts over time but a crucial concern within the leadership was their tendency to overlook these errors, resulting in unawareness of prevailing community issues due to inadequate communication with citizens.

"When engaging with the people in those districts, many individuals still relate through the lenses of their ethnic or geographical backgrounds, ancestral origins, and other sectarian groups. We found that numerous initiatives aimed at fostering unity among Rwandans within these districts lacked effective enforcement," the Minister said.

The decision to dismiss these officials was a result of an ongoing multisectoral investigation of similar practices in different regions of the country.

Musabyimana further underscored that the investigation unmasked factions along ethnic lines and efforts to obstruct transparent and equitable employment practices. He revealed the existence of exclusive and divisive groups that perpetuated division among Rwandans, placing the onus on the dismissed officials for allowing such divisive occurrences.

"Disregarding this aspect justifies the removal of any leader," he emphasized.

Additionally, Musabyimana drew attention to the emergence of small groups based on blood ties and familial connections. These groups had taken it upon themselves to assume governmental roles, instituting their own sets of rules and regulations. Operating in a manner that discouraged reporting of issues at a governmental level, these groups imposed financial penalties on dissenting members.

"They function like familial units, designating their own leaders who preside over issue resolution, and impose fines as they see fit. This situation reflects a lack of organizational structure within the leadership, as it undermines the rule of national laws. According to Rwanda's constitution, families are safeguarded under the recognised and lawful formal leadership," he said.

Musabyimana further emphasized that forming groups or cooperatives isn't inherently problematic, but when they are founded on race, clan, exclusivity, or division among Rwandans, they become unacceptable. Such entities should be established to comply with legal norms and promote unity among Rwandans, he added.

He urged Rwandans to meticulously examine group affiliations or events, ensuring they adhere to the fundamental principles upheld by the nation, particularly the principle of national unity.