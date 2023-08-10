Rwanda to Open Diplomatic Mission in Jordan

Rwanda has decided to have a diplomatic presence in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta announced on August 9 during his two-day official visit to the Middle East nation.

During his visit, it was also announced that Rwandan citizens traveling to Jordan no longer need visas as per a reciprocity deal signed by both countries' Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

"I wish to take this opportunity to announce that Rwanda has decided to have a diplomatic presence here in Amman. This is an important step to carry our cooperation forward for further collaboration in areas of mutual interest," Biruta said.

The two countries signed three agreements - a visa waiver for holders of ordinary passports, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on housing and urban development, and another MoU on diplomatic training.

Biruta and his delegation held a strategic dialogue with his counterpart from Jordan where a wide range of bilateral initiatives and projects were discussed.

In February, Rwanda and Jordan committed to enhancing bilateral ties when Biruta received the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, in Kigali.

That time, they signed three cooperation agreements and MoUs in political consultations, higher education, health and medical sciences, and visa waiver for diplomatic, service, and special passports.

The ministers also confirmed their commitment to continue cooperation in the fight against terrorism.