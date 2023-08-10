Kenya: President Ruto, Gachagua to Miss Salary Increment in SRC Review

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are not part of the bracket of salary increment.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the chairperson of Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Lyn Mengich stated that the commission has not reviewed Ruto's and Gachagua's salaries and they will remain as it is.

The increase of public and state officers' salaries came after Ruto and his deputy had also requested for a review in their salaries for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

"The average increase is 7 to 10 per cent over a two-year period, inclusive of the existing notch increase, which averages 3 per cent annually. The review covers the entire public service within the context of affordability and fiscal sustainability," said Mengich.

The president's monthly salary will remain at Sh1.4 million while his deputy is at Sh1.2 million and for the members of parliament has increased to Sh710,000 inclusive of allowances.

The proposal for presidential salary review wanted the president to earn Sh1.54 million and have his deputy earn Sh1.36 million.

The Cabinet Secretaries will have their salaries increased by about 3.5 per cent which translates to Sh0.96 million from Sh0.92 million.

SRC says that it engaged the National Treasury on funding.

The National Treasury advised SRC to consider reviewing remuneration structures within a budget allocation of Sh21.7 billion for the year 2023/2024.