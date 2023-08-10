Kenya: Govt Suspends All Mining Operations in Migori County

Siaya — The government has suspended all mining operations in Migori County, issuing notices to both machine and artisanal miners to acquire legal licenses.

In a joint crackdown conducted by Migori County Commissioner David Gitonga and Regional Mining Director Joseph Boiwo all miners with expired licenses and the ones without were ordered to secure new ones and immediately shut down leaching processes.

The commissioner said that despite the requirement by the law to have all mining activities be regulated according to the constitution, the majority of miners are still operating illegally.

Gitonga stated that it is only through regulation that the government can generate revenue and also secure the miners from exploitation by cartels.

He also noted that since the country is experiencing peace and businesses are running, it was the right time to conduct a raid on illegal mining and ensure they comply.

A week ago, the government ordered the suspension of extracting of gold deposits at the Komire barrow site, where the construction of the Kisii- Isebania highway is undergoing.

Rongo residents scrambled for the valuable stone along the highway after the discovery of the gold stones, halting road construction works.

Boiwo directed that only sites which have fully complied with the laid legal requirements will be allowed to continue with normal operations. - Kna