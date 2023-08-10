Rwandans Can Now Go to Jordan Visa-Free

Rwandan citizens traveling to Jordan no longer need visas as per a reciprocity deal signed by both countries' Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

This comes after the two countries signed three agreements including a visa waiver for holders of ordinary passports, as announced by Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on August 9.

Through a post on its Twitter page, the Ministry indicated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on housing and urban development and another MoU on diplomatic training were also signed during Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta's two-day official visit to Amman - the capital and largest city of Jordan.

Biruta and his delegation held a strategic dialogue with his counterpart from Jordan where a wide range of bilateral initiatives and projects were discussed.

On February 22, Rwanda and Jordan committed to enhancing bilateral ties when Biruta received the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, in Kigali.

That time, they signed three cooperation agreements and MoUs in political consultations, higher education, health and medical sciences, and visa waiver for diplomatic, service, and special passports.

The ministers also confirmed their commitment to continue cooperation in the fight against terrorism.