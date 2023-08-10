Rwanda: Junior Rumaga to Stage Concert, Launch Debut Album 'Mawe'

Renowned poet Junior Rumaga is gearing up for 'Siga Rwanda Live Concert' in which he will launch debut poetic album 'Mawe'.

"I strongly believe that poetry, like any other field of art, should have strong stepping stones that can even help in selling our art pieces. Not having seen anyone who did any poetry album launch is what inspired me to do it," the poet told The New Times.

He added that he is organising the concert to shed light on the growth of poetry.

"I did this to play a part in the growth of poetry in this country, especially for concerts like this. Mawe that echoes mainly on the family life; especially, that of a mother and child," said Rumaga.

The concert will be held at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (former Camp Kigali) on August 11.

On the album, 'Inyana y'Inyange Imaragahinda' and 'Komera Mukobwa' are solo, the remaining seven are collaborations such as 'Narakubabariye' witBruce Melodie, 'Kibobo' ft Juno Kizigenza, 'Mazi ya Nyanja' ft Alyn Sano, 'Umwana Araryoha' ft Riderman and Peace Jolis, 'Intango y'Ubumwe' ft late Yvan Buravan, Mr Kagame and Bull Dogg, 'Ivanjiri' ft Alpha Rwirangira and 'Intambara y'Ibinyobwa' ft Rusine and Rukizangabo.

Performers for the concert will include artistes on the album and other poets like Oliver Tuyisenge, Dinah Poettesse, Saranda Poetess, Fefe Kalume and Claudine Murekatete.

Rumaga launched his career in September 2019.