Rwanda: World Lion Day - Celebrating Rwanda's Roaring Success

August 10th is World Lion Day-a day set aside to honor the majestic big cat and raise awareness of their challenges as a species. It's also a day to increase awareness about their vital role in wild ecosystems and their potential to boost local tourism, creating jobs and supporting livelihoods at a national level as well as for communities around national parks.

The iconic African lion has drastically declined in recent years. A century ago, there were around 200,000 lions across the continent. Today there are about 20,000, having lost about 90% of their historic range. Tanzania has the most robust population of about 8,000; the rest are mainly found in Eastern and Southern African nations. Once, lions were found in parts of Asia and Europe. Now there are less than 700 in India.

Their decline can be directly attributed to agricultural expansion, which has reduced their habitat and seen their prey base hunted for meat. For years they have been killed if they preyed upon livestock, caught in snares set for bushmeat traps, and sometimes poached for their bones.

Lions play a vital role in their habitat. They maintain a healthy ecosystem by controlling the population of herbivores, preventing overgrazing, keeping the vegetation healthy for other animals, and preying upon weak or sick individuals. As an apex predator, a healthy lion population signifies a healthy ecosystem.

As part of the illustrious "Big Five" and as the "King of the Jungle" (even though they prefer savannahs!), lions hold a special allure for tourists, prioritized as a must-see animal during safari adventures. As they can be closely and safely observed even from open-sided vehicles in national parks, there is little more thrilling than encountering a pride of lions.

In Rwanda, lions were wiped out in the wake of the Genocide Against the Tutsi in 1994 and through the poisoning of lions by livestock owners who settled in their habitat in the following years. But after a decade of absence, in 2015, the Rwanda Development Board, in partnership with conservation organization African Parks, reintroduced seven lions from South Africa to Akagera National Park and added two more in 2017.

They were monitored in a fenced enclosure or "boma" for 14 days before being released into the park, fitted with satellite collars to track their movements.

This visionary effort signaled a resounding commitment to restoring the region's ecological balance while boosting local tourism. Today, Akagera has a thriving population of about 55-60 lions that has helped control the populations of prey animals, such as zebras and impalas, improving the park's grasslands.

Having visited Akagera National Park, Wild Africa Fund CEO Peter Knights stated, "Lions are the flagship of African wildlife, and their successful reintroduction gives hope not just for wild ecosystems vital for human survival but also for economic growth through tourism. Seeing lions in Akagera is only a three-and-a-half hour drive from Kigali and a $15 entry fee for Rwandans. We hope many more people and families will go on this thrill-of-a-lifetime adventure and take pride in their incredible wildlife."

Wild Africa Fund recently took local musicians Aline Gahongayire, Alyn Sano, and Ruti Joel to film at the park. Aline stated, "If you can afford to travel abroad then you can easily afford to see these incredible animals right on your doorstep, and I urge all Rwandans to visit Akagera."

The park has created job opportunities for local communities, improving their livelihoods through employment as guides, hospitality staff, and support service roles.

It has emerged as a sought-after destination for wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, and nature lovers from around the globe. Since the reintroduction of lions, the number of visitors has markedly increased. So far in 2023 over 9,700 paying visitors have come through the park, generating revenue over US $1,000,000.

Rwandans are encouraged to participate in the park's guided tours, nature walks, and wildlife experiences. By engaging with their natural surroundings, Rwandans can foster a deeper connection to their country's rich biodiversity, actively participate in conservation efforts, and contribute to the local economy.