Rwanda: Increase in Rwanda's Lion Population Attributed to Bold Conservation Efforts

Every year, on August 10, Rwanda joins the global community in observing World Lion Day. This international event is dedicated to enhancing awareness about lion conservation and protection.

Historical records reveal that the lion population in Rwanda's Akagera National Park, once numbering 300 individuals, faced extinction by 2001 due to rampant poaching and conflicts between humans and wildlife. However, in 2015, a reintroduction effort brought back seven lions to the park, followed by the addition of two males in 2017 to enhance the genetic diversity within the population.

Speaking to The New Times, Ladislas Ndahiriwe, the Park Manager, said that the lion population has not only rebounded but flourished, currently numbering 59 individuals. He attributes the increase to conservation efforts, emphasizing that the conducive environment of the park plays a pivotal role, providing abundant food and ensuring the overall well-being of the lions.

Furthermore, routine tracking, regular sightings, and diligent reporting by both staff and park visitors contribute to the accumulation of valuable information about the majestic species. Ndahiriwe mentioned that their target is to maintain a population range between 80 and 85 individuals, a goal driving their monitoring efforts and ensuring that the population remains within the range to uphold conservation equilibrium.

Since the translocation of lions and rhinos, the park has experienced a substantial increase in tourism, according to Ndahiriwe. This is largely due to the park's upgraded status as a "big five" destination, featuring lions, leopards, black rhinoceros, African bush elephants, and African buffalos.

According to the park, the growth in the lion population can also be attributed to successful anti-poaching measures and the effective prevention of human-lion conflicts along the park's boundaries.

Engaging the local community is a vital aspect of the park's conservation strategy. Ndahiriwe said that through revenue-sharing projects, the park fosters a sense of ownership among the nearby community, encouraging them to actively participate in its preservation.

This approach, he said, has led to increased support and a significant reduction in instances of poaching within the community.

One of the highlighted activities is the Lions Cup, a football competition held in the nearby community. The Lions Cup is part of an environmental education program, with the primary goal of involving local community members and fostering an understanding of the significance of lions in Akagera National Park, as well as supporting broader conservation endeavors for the park.

The tournament has been an annual event since 2014, a year preceding the reintroduction of lions to the park.

Since 2010, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has joined forces with African Parks, a non-governmental organization dedicated to conservation, in a collaborative effort to manage Akagera National Park. Through their partnership, they have transformed the park into one of the most sought-after wildlife destinations in Africa.