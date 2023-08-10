Egypt: National Dialogue Proposes Teaching Birth Control in Schools, Universities

10 August 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

National Dialogue proposed teaching population and birth control subjects in schools and universities in a closed session on Tuesday.

In an official statement posted on Wednesday, the National Dialogue proposed reformulating the media discourse so as to raise awareness among citizens about the population issue.

The dialogue also recommended drafting legislations to criminalize child labor and child marriage, calling for activating such laws to curb these problems.

Moreover, the participants discussed the importance of putting an executive program for the population issue at the level of the government to achieve balance between population growth and economic development rates.

The government has been promoting awareness among citizens about population growth, with the state viewing overpopulation as one of the obstacles to achieving development.

In June, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that overpopulation has taken its toll on efforts to achieve development, noting that the country Egypt records four births each minute.

According to the Egyptian statistical agency CAPMAS, Egypt's population has exceeded 105.2 million people.

Late in July, Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Egypt ranks 14th worldwide in terms of population size and is among eight states where large population growth is expected to occur.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.