South Africa: Cabinet Has Zero Tolerance for Violation of Traffic Laws

Cabinet has directed the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, to ensure that any taxi operating in contradiction with the laws of the Republic is removed from the road.

This follows the ongoing impasse between the SA National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Western Cape and the City of Cape Town, which has escalated into a violent strike due to the impounding of taxi vehicles by the City of Cape Town.

While Cabinet noted that there have been no violent incidents in the last 48 hours, Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said Cabinet condemned the violence and anarchy in Cape Town.

Cabinet also called on SANTACO to ensure that its protest action is peaceful and does not interfere with the rights of others.

"Members of the South African Police Service and other law-enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure the violent situation is under control to allow residents safe movement to school, work and their normal daily activities.

"Cabinet was also briefed about the City of Cape Town's imposing of taxi operating conditions which are at variance with both the National Road Traffic, 1996 (Act 93 of 1996) and the National Land Transport Act, 2009 (Act 5 of 2009), which regulate traffic offences and the applicable penalties, including the impounding of vehicles," Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

She was briefing media in Pretoria on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting that was held on Tuesday.