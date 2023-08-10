Tunisia: Tunis Stock Exchange - Tunindex Closes Thursday On Positive Note (+0.04 Percent)

10 August 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The stock market gained a few points during the session (+0.04%) to 8,901.7 points, bringing its annual performance to 9.8%, according to broker "Tunisie Valeurs".

The session saw a significant acceleration in the pace of trading. An amount of TND 90.5 million was traded on the market. The flows of the session were mainly related to Amen Bank.

Tawasol Group Holding was the best performer of the session. The holding's shares rose by 6% to TND 0.530 on a reduced volume of TND 8,000.

Although the regulatory deadlines were exceeded, TGH has not yet published its consolidated financial statements for the 2021 and 2022 financial years.

Amen Bank was the star performer of the session. The shares of the financial arm of the Amen Group rose 6% to TND 35.090. Amen Bank, which dominated the trading charts, provided the market with capital of almost TND 90 million, i.e. 98% of the flow of the rating.

Best Lease was the worst performer on the Tunindex. Without being the subject of transactions, the share of the only Islamic lessor of the rating fell by 4.4% to TND 1.750, indicating that the value is hollow, thus its annual losses, bringing them to -17.5%.

ICF continued to be hit by profit taking. The aluminium fluoride producer's shares were sold off by 3.2% to TND 76.500 .

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.