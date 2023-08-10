South Africa: Finance Minister Welcomes Cabinet Approval of DG Appointment

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has welcomed Cabinet's approval of the appointment of Dr Duncan Pieterse as the new Director-General of the National Treasury for a period of five years.

Pieterse is currently the Deputy Director-General of Asset and Liability Management.

"The Director-General provides strategic leadership to the department, guides its organisational structure, and manages a team of experts who handle various aspects of financial management, economic analysis, and policy formulation. He or she is central to shaping the fiscal policies, economic direction, and financial stability of the country," the Minister said on Thursday.

Pieterse joined the department in 2013 and has worked in various positions for the last 10 years. Pieterse served as a Deputy Director-General of Economic Policy and later Deputy Director-General: Asset and Liability Management.

Dr Pieterse has a Bachelor of Business Science, Master's in Public administration from Harvard University and a Doctor of Philosophy, amongst others.

"I believe Duncan has more than enough experience, expertise, and chutzpah to make a success of this new challenge," Godongwana said.

The Minister met with top management and staff of the National Treasury to inform them of the appointment of Dr Pieterse as Director-General of the department.

National Treasury said top management and staff welcomed the appointment of Dr Pieterse and to bringing certainty to the leadership of the Treasury.

Acting DG Ismail Momoniat also welcomed the appointment of Dr Pieterse, especially the fact that the baton of leadership is now moving to a younger generation.

Godongwana has thanked all those who had applied for the position and commended the Acting Director-General for his leadership.

"As a true and dedicated servant of the department and the country, he further mentioned that he will continue to serve the department for at least a year to ensure a smooth transition and oversee several key projects that will strengthen the governance and anti-corruption system; modernising the procurement system, and overseeing the process to get our country out of grey listing," the Minister said.