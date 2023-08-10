Mozambique: Niassa Special Reserve Raises 58 Million Meticais From Tourism

10 August 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Niassa Especial Reserve (REN), in northern Mozambique, s earned about 58 million meticais (US$900,000) through tourism over the last year.

The figure, according to Terencio Tamel, the REN administrator, cited in the Maputo daily "Noticias" on 31 July, constitutes a recovery after the international impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that a significant part of the money is the result of professional hunting licences.

"Safari tourism and ecotourism were the main activities that contributed to the economic balance in this conservation area. Tourists from America, South Africa and Russia were more active in the areas provided for tourist activities", Tamel said.

REN covers 42,000 square kilometres in the districts of Sanga, Mavago, Mecula, Marrupa, Majane, and Muembe, in Niassa; and Montepuez and Mueda, in Cabo Delgado Province. 17 concessions have been granted in the reserve, but only 15 are properly occupied.

"The tourist operations employ 1,362 people, but most of them are seasonal workers", Tamel added. "The reserve set up 47 scholarships for different learning subsystems". He added that the government has been making available 20 per cent of tourism fees per year for the community.

