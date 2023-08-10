Mozambique: Government Support for Artisanal Fishermen

The Mozambican government has invested about 90 million meticais (US$1.4 million) supporting artisanal fishermen in the northern province of Nampula.

This figure was revealed on 4 August by the Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters, and Fisheries, Lidia Cardoso, during the delivery of fishery equipment to 317 fishermen under the More Sustainable Fisheries Programme financed by the Fund for Blue Economy Development (ProAzul).

"The government will continuously implement measures and actions to boost the fisheries sector through the simplification of financing processes and assistance", said the Minister after delivering equipment consisting of cold stores, motorcycles, bicycles, outboard motors, fridges, scales, and electricity generators. In total, the kits have benefited 1,070 artisanal fishermen in Nampula Province.

In Nampula, the More Sustainable Fisheries Programme benefits 35 fishermen in Nacala-a-Velha, 70 in Nacala-Port, 24 in Memba, 141 in Mossuril, 74 in Ilha de Mocambique, 77 in Larde, 87 in Liupo, 317 in Angoche, and 145 in Mogincual. Among the 1,070 beneficiaries, 333 are women.

The Programme, which covers the central and northern regions of the country, is focused on financing artisanal fishing and aquaculture.