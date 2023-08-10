Mozambique: Fisheries Production Reaches Over 200,000 Tonnes in First Quarter

The Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Lidia Cardoso, announced on 31 July that fisheries production in the country reached 218,000 tonnes during the first half of 2023.

The minister highlighted the role of artisanal fishing which contributed 95 per cent of the total. Industrial and semi-industrial fishing contributed to four per cent of the total and aquaculture just one per cent.

The minister was opening the First Session of the National Fisheries Administration Commission in Maputo. This is a Government advisory body for the administration and management of fisheries resources.

In the same period, said the minister, 618 aquaculture fishermen were trained and 155 fishponds were built. "We made available the stocking of 595 tanks, financed 197 beneficiaries in goods and equipment and signed 11 contracts with suppliers worth 80 million meticais (US$1.25 million), to benefit 689 people", she said.

In the last two years, warned the minister, average fishing yields have shown a downward trend in some fisheries, caused by overfishing, persistence of harmful practices, reduction of potential fishing areas by other industries, marine pollution, the degradation of marine environments, as well as the effect of climate change.

However, Cardoso stated that despite the adversities affecting the sector, overall fisheries production is tending to increase. "This improvement in production resulted in a contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 1.6 per cent and a global value of US$551 million", she said.

Regarding the challenges that the sector faces, Cardoso highlighted the fight against illegal fishing and marine pollution (in particular plastic waste); the regulation of fishing and aquaculture activities; and the management of conflicts arising from fishing activities. "These are situations that draw our collective attention to the combination of efforts, with a view to dealing with these problems", she said, adding that "for the second half of this year, the fisheries sector expects, in addition to training fishermen and aquaculture farmers, the mass construction and provision of tanks and pens"

"We also hope to intensify inspection actions in inland waters, to reduce illegal fishing and the use of non-recommended fishing gear", she added.