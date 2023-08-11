Tanzania: Cotton Farmers Urged to Observe Cleanliness

Mwanza — COTTON farmers in the country have been urged to observe cleanliness in the entire agricultural chain in order to get quality produce.

The remark was made by staff of the Tanzania Cotton Board (TCB) to farmers during the climax of Nanenane Exhibition for West Lake Zone regions.

TCB Management Services Director Mr James Shimbe said that clean cotton that TCB classifies as Tan group is good and has a big demand in the world market.

Mr Shimbe said that farming practices that observe professionalism will results in increased productivity.

He stressed the need for farmers to improve the farm even if there are price fluctuations in the world market they can't be affected.

TCB in Western Zone Senior Inspectorl Mr Daniel Bariyanka said that the board has deployed different technologies so as to improve productivity. He urged youths to take the advantage since now different types of pesticides and tools are supplied to farmers for loan.

Mr Bariyanka said currently there is an unmanned aircraft that farmers with large farms can use to spray their fields, thus enabling them to get clean cotton which has a large market.

He said that TCB is making effort to reach the farmers to give them education that will enable them to get more harvests on their farms.

A farmer from Katoro in Geita region Mr Edward Daudi said that the education provided by the cotton board makes them able to get more crops in their fields.

He also asked the board to help them to continue to supply them with the best tools to facilitate success in their farming.