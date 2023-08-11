South Africa: Tshwane Clinics Remain Unopened As Community Suffers

Five years ago three new clinics across Tshwane were built and ready to accept patients who desperately needed care.

But five years later the clinics' doors are still shut.

Why?

Traffic lights are a part of the problem.

Gauteng Department of Health's Motalatale Modiba blamed the Department of Infrastructure Development and the City of Tshwane.

"Department of Infrastructure Development is currently addressing the requirements by the City of Tshwane to install traffic lights in Hammans Street.

"Upon the approvals, the City will then issue the occupation certificate which will allow for the facility to open," he said.

The three clinics, including the Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Mandela Village Hammanskraal, the Kekanastad Clinic in Majaneng Village, and the Boikhutsong Clinic in Soshanguve, have been left unopened for years after their completion.

In Hammanskraal's Mandisa Shiceka Clinic, residents resorted to breaking into the clinic as it remained locked for five years after construction was finished.

Similarly, less than 5 km away in Majaneng village, the Kekanastad Clinic remains locked and unused a year after its completion.

Despite protests by residents and threats to open the clinic themselves, the facility remains inaccessible.

In Soshanguve, the newly built Boikhutsong Clinic has left residents disappointed, with construction finished three years ago but no sign of an opening.

Residents of Soshanguve have told Scrolla.Africa that they have given up and don't think they will ever get to use the newly built Boikhutsong Clinic.

Resident Katlego Kekana said going to the old clinic is dangerous: "The old clinic is in the bushes and we have to wake up early because of the long queues. Some patients have been robbed."

In Mamelodi, resident Kwena Kgomo said she is not hopeful that their new Lusaka Clinic will be opened.

"They told us that the clinic will be opened this year, but there are three clinics in Tshwane not opened years after they were completed. I pray that the same fate doesn't fall on us," she said.