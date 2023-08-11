South Africa: Rail Agency Pays Millions to Suspended Executives Amid Legal Battles - South African News Briefs - August 11, 2023

Rail Agency Pays Millions to Suspended Executives Amid Legal Battles

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been under scrutiny for paying senior managers and group executives millions of rands a year to stay at home, reports News24. At least 22 executives - more than half the company's executive committee - remain on suspension with full pay. Some of them have been suspended for more than six years without any disciplinary process or misconduct charges being pursued. These payments, estimated at around R23 million per year, are funded by taxpayer subsidies, leading to criticism of Prasa's financial management. Legal battles, delays, and allegations of abuse of power surround these suspensions, while some executives have used the time to pursue education.

Leopards Spotted Roaming N2 Highway in KwaZulu-Natal

Three leopards were spotted roaming the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal, prompting a warning from the Jozini Municipality Mayor to road users in the Mkhuze to Hluhluwe area, reports IOL. The leopards were seen crossing the road near Biyela and near the local river. Jozini Municipality Mayor MfanaNaye Mathe urged road users, especially truck drivers, to be careful and avoid getting out of their vehicles or standing outside their cars if they see the leopards. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife denied reports that the leopards escaped from nearby game reserves. They said that leopards are free-living in many parts of KZN and can be found both inside and outside of protected areas. Residents were advised to appreciate the rarity of spotting these animals and to avoid engaging with them.

British Doctor Killed in Cape Town Taxi Protest

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has extended her condolences to the family of British doctor Kar Teoh, who was shot dead in Cape Town during a taxi protest, reports EWN. Teoh was travelling with his family to the airport when he was shot. De Lille has said that the safety of tourists remains a priority and that she has reviewed the National Tourism Safety Strategy in response to concerns about crime. She has called for swift action against the perpetrators of Teoh's murder.

