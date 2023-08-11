South Africa: Former President Zuma Back in Jail - And Then Released, Correctional Services Says

President Jacob Zuma at a Department of Correctional Services ceremony honouring the 40th anniversary of the death of Stephen Bantu Biko, September 12, 2017.

Cape Town — Former president Jacob Zuma has been sent back to prison, News24 reports - and then released.

Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale announced this at an early morning briefing on Friday August 11, 2023.

In a live update, Karyn Maughan reports: "Thobakgale says that a decision was taken that Zuma should be admitted into the Estcourt facility. He was then subjected to the remission system that 'applies to all other prisoners'. He has been released."

This follows a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Zuma should complete a 15-month sentence, which was handed to him for refusing to give evidence at the state capture inquiry, EWN reports.

In 2021, Zuma's incarceration at the Estcourt Correctional Centre sparked riots in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president served only two months of his sentence before former Correctional Services boss Arthur Fraser set him free on medical parole.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed the department's application to appeal the SCA's ruling that Zuma should complete his term.