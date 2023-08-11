Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace Joe Kadenge to Be Honoured With Lifesize Statue Outside Refurbished Stadium - Sakaja

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has initiated the rehabilitation works for the Woodley Stadium and Joe Kadenge Stadium formerly known as City Stadium.

Speaking during the groundbreaking exercise, Sakaja said the county government has set aside close to 600 Shillings in this year's budget to elevate the stadium to international standards.

The City Stadium was renamed Joe Kadenge by the previous ward representatives in honour of our renowned late footballer.

"At the entrance of the Stadium, we are going to have a more than life-size statue of Joe Kadenge in action, we have asked his children to pick out the best photo which the sculptors are going to," Sakaja said.

Kadenge is considered one of Kenya's greatest players and the finest footballer ever to grace Kenyan soccer pitches.

He played as a winger for Maragoli United and scored the fastest-ever goal in the Kenyan Premier League.

The late international footballer also played club football for Abaluhya United, winning the Kenyan Premier League in 1966.

In addition, Kadenge was part of the Kenya national football team before going on to manage the Kenya national football team in 2002.

Woodley Stadium in Kibra on the other hand is one of the oldest sports facilities in the country. It is known as the home of the Lang'ata Kiko Cup Championship,

Today, the stadium's surface is a rectangle of dust with the wooden stands at the dais having been vandalized and so are the metal gates at the main entrance overlooking the equally run-down Joseph Kangethe Hall behind the stadium.