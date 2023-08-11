Kenya: Koome is a Let Down to Office of the Inspector General of Police, Orengo Says

Siaya — Inspector general of police, Japheth Koome is not fit to hold the office going by his recent remarks against those killed during the opposition led demonstrations, Siaya governor, James Orengo has said.

Orengo said that whereas the 2010 constitution demanded that the holder of the office of the inspector general of police be a professional, Koome's statement that the opposition colluded with mortuary attendants to remove bodies and parade them in the streets to taint the image of the police was proof that he was not.

"This is not the kind of a person that those who made our constitution wanted to head such an important institution" lamented the governor.

Speaking today at the Siaya county government headquarters when he presided over the renewal of contracts for 170 health workers previously hired under the Universal Health Care programme, the Siaya governor called on the international community to come out strongly to condemn the activities of rogue police officers in Kenya who killed and maimed citizens who were exercising their constitutional rights.

He said that Siaya bore the brunt of police brutality as it lost 11 of its sons at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Orengo said that of the 11, two were shot dead in Bondo town while the rest were killed in Busia, Nakuru, Kisumu, Nairobi and Kitengela in Kajiado County.

"Protection of life is to the citizen, not the police who is carrying a gun" said the governor adding "in civilized countries, when you want to break a demonstration, you do not carry an AK 47, a hand gun or a pistol".

He said that demonstrations have been going on in countries such as Israel and France and no case of police killing the demonstrators has been reported there.

Orengo called on the police to respect and comply with the constitution that requires the service to comply with the bill of rights, which includes the right of life, while carrying out their duties.

The occasion was attended by county secretary, Joseph Ogutu and county executive committee member for health, Dr. Martin K'onyango among others. - Kna