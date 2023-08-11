Africa: Connecting Large Enterprises With Highly-Skilled African Creatives

interview

'At Meaningful Gigs, our AI driven - Creative Matching platform seeks to improve the hiring experience for big brands like Amazon, Google and Starbucks while ensuring that skilled Africans are connected to the right opportunities,'

- Ronnie Kwesi Coleman

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Ronnie Kwesi Coleman. I was born and grew up in Accra, Ghana. I have Ghanaian and Ukrainian heritage and these roots have shaped who I am today. Currently, I live near Miami, Florida, US with my family.

I'm the CEO and co-founder of Meaningful Gigs, and we pioneered Creative Matching using our AI-driven technology, connecting large brands like Google, Amazon and Starbucks with creative talent in Africa. I am on a mission to revolutionize how large enterprises connect with highly-skilled African creatives.

I played a key role in building StayNTouch, a hotel management software start-up that sold for $40 million.

What really drives me is my passion for redesigning the future of creative work and making a meaningful impact. In fact, our goal at Meaningful Gigs is to create 100,000 skilled jobs for Africans by 2028.

How did you get into this carrer, and how has the journey been so far?

It has been quite a rollercoaster ride. I wanted to attend university in the US, in the hope that it would open doors to better job opportunities. So, I convinced my parents to let me pursue my dreams, and they even entrusted me with their life savings to make it happen. Unfortunately, life had other plans.

Although I joined university in the US, unexpected family circumstances forced me to drop out. It was a challenging time, and I had to take up odd jobs just to make ends meet. I went from selling office supplies door-to-door to working in the mailroom at Morgan Stanley. But it was during this tough time that a friend and future investor, Gerald Fils, came to my rescue.

Gerald saw the potential in me and told me, "Hey, you're a smart guy. Don't let the lack of a college degree hold you back." His words resonated with and encouraged me to enter the tech industry, starting with a sales position. As I navigated this space, I developed a deep admiration for founders and creators making a difference in the world. I wanted to do the same, but I wasn't sure where to start.

Then I stumbled upon mind-blowing statistics: By 2035, Africa is projected to contribute more people to the global workforce annually than any other region. And that by 2050, Africa will be home to a staggering 1.25 billion working-age individuals. To keep up with this growth, Africa needs to generate 20 million new jobs annually.

I saw this as an opportunity and I teamed up with two close friends - Max Farago and Steph Nachemja-Bunton - and together we saw a need that we could fulfill while also making a meaningful impact.

In 2019, together with Steph, who has a background in operations and education, and Max, an experienced data engineer, we founded Meaningful Gigs. We knew that if we were going to dedicate our lives to building a business, it had to be about more than just money. It had to make a real impact.

And that's how I started what I do today.

Tell us about your business. What are some of your career highlights?

It's an exciting time for Meaningful Gigs, and we are dedicated to reshaping the future of creative work globally Currently, I am the CEO of Meaningful Gigs, and my co-founders Steph and Max are COO [Chief Operations Officer] and CTO [Chief Technology officer] respectively. For the past four years, our platform has made over 1,000 successful matches between African creatives and international enterprises. It's been an incredible journey so far.

One of our significant milestones was securing $6 million in seed funding last year [2022] from investors led by Mandy Cole and Anubhav Maheshwari at Stage 2 Capital. The funding helped us expand our team and invest in AI-driven technology, which enabled us to make more connections between our customers / clients and the creatives we support.

From our humble beginnings as a three-person operation working out of a garage in Washington, DC, we have now grown into a team of 26 full-time employees collaborating remotely from different parts of the world.

We are proud that renowned companies like Google, Meta and Johnson & Johnson are among our customers.

Our platform seeks to simplify and make hiring efficient while ensuring that talented Africans are connected to the opportunities they deserve. It's an exciting time for Meaningful Gigs, and we are dedicated to reshaping the future of creative work globally.

What challengs have you faced so far?

Embrace failures as stepping-stones to success, and never be afraid to take calculated risks The most significant challenge was in 2020 when COVID-19 struck. I had embarked on raising $1 million to grow our business. By February 2020, we were rapidly running out of cash, with only about two months' worth remaining. My plan was to start fundraising in March 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and with it came uncertainty. We weren't sure if the business would survive.

But we didn't give up. We cut expenses and forged ahead. In the middle of a pandemic, I took on the daunting task of fundraising $1 million as a person of colour, conducting over 400 conversations through Zoom.

I faced unprecedented challenges. Rejection became normal, with 99 per cent of people turning us down. However, we persevered and gradually secured the necessary funds.

Surviving the pandemic was proof to the world that we were serious about our mission, and it opened doors for us.

We raised $6 million in an over-subscribed round of fundraising in 2022. Overcoming these challenges has shaped us, making us stronger and more determined to achieve our goals.

How do you unwind after a long day at work?

I spend time with my family. Also, one of my passions is studying and playing chess. I used to play chess semi-professionally and got to be an expert with a 2000+ rating, so I'll always play some quick games. I also read a lot and meditate daily.

What is your message to young Africans in general but especially those aspiring to pursue a career in the creative industry?

Believe in yourself and your ability to make a difference. Your voice and your unique perspective are needed in shaping the future Leverage the power of networking and collaboration.

Connect with like-minded individuals, join communities, and seek mentorship from industry experts. Surround yourself with people who inspire and challenge you to grow.

Remember, success does not happen overnight so be courageous, have grit, and integrity in the face of challenges.

Embrace failures as stepping stones to success, and never be afraid to take calculated risks.

Above all, believe in yourself and your ability to make a difference. Your voice and your unique perspective are needed in shaping the future.

So, to the young people in Africa, seize the moment, unleash your creativity, and let your talent shine. The world is waiting to be amazed by what you can achieve!