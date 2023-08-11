Botswana: Two Medals Expected At World Athletics Championships

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) aims to bring two medals from the World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 19- 27.

A total of fourteen athletes will be expected to line up for different events amongst them, 400 metres and relays.

BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso said in an interview that they were confident that they had assembled a formidable team that would deliver the two set medal target.

He said as BAA they were aware that the country was thirsty for a World Athletics Championship medal, given that the last time the country ascended on the podium in the same competition was in 2011 at the Daegu IAAF World Championships through Amantle Montsho's gold medal.

In that regard, Theetso said the time was now for Botswana to deal with the "monkey on their back" and salvage at least two medals.

He said for individuals 400m men race, all the three athletes Leungo Scotch, Bayapo Ndori and Collen Kebinatshipi had been doing very well in Europe meets and Diamond League meeting.

Talking about Letsile Tebogo, the vice president said the athlete had been doing wonders in different meetings clocking good times.

Asked as to why Naledi Lopang was not part of the traveling team despite having qualified for the 400 metres women, Theetso said he was not in any position to state the reason, safe to say her exclusion was a blow to team Botswana.

"Remember, she is the current highest ranked athlete in Botswana, and she was part of the 4x 400 women relay team. That also had a potential to affect other athletes who have been training with her," he said. Tebogo will be competing in both 100 metres and 200 metres, in the 400m men Botswana will pin its hope on Scotch, Ndori and Kebinatshipi.

Tshepiso Masalela will compete in the 800m, the 4 x400m women team is made up of Lydia Jele, Tlhompang Basele, Golekanye Chikani, Galefele Moroko and Oratile Nowe.

The 4x400m men is made up of Scotch, Ndori Kebinatshipi, Zibani Ngozi, Laone Ditshetelo, and Baboloki Thebe.

BOPA