Rwanda: Mugisha, Shaibub Doubtful for Rayon Sports Super Cup Showdown

APR FC could do without forward Gilbert Mugisha and midfielder Sharaf Eldin Shaiboub who are both doubtful to play Saturday's Super Cup clash with arch rivals Rayon Sports at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The duo had already established themselves among Thierry Froger's key players in his team before they suffered injuries early this week.

Weekend Sport understands that Mugisha and Shaiboub have not trained for the past two days before the latter started some individual training drills on Thursday.

While Mugisha looks unlikely to play against his former club on Saturday, Froger and his camp still hope that Shaiboub could be fit in the tie to play.

The thirteen-time Peace Cup winners and 21 league champions will be looking to revenge against Rayon Sports who twice beat them last season.

The Super Cup match will serve as a curtain raiser of the 2023-24 season.

Both teams will be under new management, with Froger now in charge of APR while Tunisian Yamen Zelfani will be giving instructions from Blues' touchline.

A Super Cup test against perennial rivals Rayon Sports will be the military side's very first competitive match since the decision to bring foreign players back to the team took effect.

The local giants are regarded as the biggest clubs in Rwandan football, and are expected to take their domestic rivalry to another level when they lock horns again.

Besides the bragging rights, the game normally goes a long way in deciding the future of the coaches of either side.

Rayo Sports has been struggling for results in the preseason since Zelfani took charge. The team was held to a 2-2 draw by Burundian side Vital'O while they also played out a 1-1 draw against Gorilla FC before Kenyan Police FC beat them 1-0 during the 2023 Rayon Sports Day.

It would be too early to judge his performances but, given that Rayon Sports is a team of pressure, Zelfani should be worried and make a quick fix in his squad, or question marks will arise sooner or later.

Meanwhile, Froger is unbeaten during the past two matches. His side first thrashed Marines FC 4-1 where Victor Mbaoma scored a hat trick, before they travel to play a goalless draw against Mukura during the latter's 60 years' anniversary celebrations Saturday, August 5 at Huye Stadium.

The clash between the two giants always produces all sorts of entertainment and talking points on and off the field.