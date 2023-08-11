Rwanda: East African Gospel Festival Set for Closing Concert

After a successful opening edition held on May 21, at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village, worshiper Alexis Dusabe will soon grace the 'Dutarame Live Concert' during its closing on August 11 at the Imbugangari Kigali Car free zone area.

The gospel festival serves as a platform that utilizes the transformative power of gospel music to sensitize and raise awareness about pressing social issues such as drug abuse, alcohol use, teenage pregnancy, depression, child abuse, street vendors and sexual workers. The festival's goal is to create a positive impact by addressing these issues and proposing sustainable solutions.

Launched by veteran Rwandan Gospel singer Alexis Dusabe, the festival promises attendees an unforgettable evening of praise, worship and soul stirring performances.

The free event will feature performances by acclaimed artistes Alexis Dusabe as the main headliner and other fellow artistes by bringing together a diverse audience through gospel music as they aim to create an atmosphere that fosters engagement, education and inspiration.

"We are thrilled to present the closing concert of the inaugural East African Gospel Festival. This festival has been a celebration of faith and unity; we are honored to bring together surprise artistes to create a memorable and uplifting experience for all attendees. I will have enough time to perform 20 songs as we praise the lord, so I call upon everyone to be present," said Dusabe.

The festival has been a testament to the power of music in uniting communities and spreading messages of hope and joy. Adding to the excitement of the evening, the organizers have curated a lineup of surprise artistes and performances. The surprise acts are expected to surprise and delight the audience with their unique talents and anointed expressions of gospel music.

The opening concert featured renowned gospel musician Aime Uwimana, Burundian musicians Apollinaire Habonimana and David Nduwimana, as well as Rwandan rising singer Prosper Nkomezi.

Dusabe's vocal talent was detected at an early age in 1996, when he joined Hoziana Choir in Gacuriro, Kigali. Later, he embarked on a journey of recording which turned out to be successful.

Some of his songs are 'Ngwino,' 'Umuyoboro,' 'Kuki Turira,' Hora ku Ngoma,' 'Zaburi 23,' 'Nzajya Nyiringira,' 'Ni nde Wamvuguruza' and 'Nganira ibya Yesu'.