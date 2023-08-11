Rwanda: Super Cup - Six Players to Look Out for in APR Vs Rayon Derby

Rayon Sports and APR will go up against each other when they lock horns in the 2023 Rwanda Super Cup which will take place at Kigali Pele Stadium, on Saturday, August 12.

APR won the 2022/23 league title while Rayon Sports lifted the 2023 Peace Cup and Saturday's clash will define who ends the season a super champion.

The Army side lost to AS Kigali last year in the Super Cup and they are hoping to make amends by winning it this time.

Rayon beat APR to win the 2022/23 Peace Cup and they are looking forward to making it a hat trick of victories over their fiercest rivals in years when they face off on Saturday.

Times Sport takes a look at six players to watch ahead of the Super Cup showdown.

Youssef Rharb

The last time the Moroccan played against APR was on November 23, 2021. He set up Leandre Onana for the opener that day but the Blues ended up losing 2-1.

The Moroccan star is now back at the Blues hoping to make the difference in the Super Cup. He can be the deciding factor.

Sharaf Shaiboub

The Sudanese midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the APR set up.

He is running against the clock to be fit to play the derby which will define if he is the right player APR wanted in the midfield.

The military side's new signing is noted for the big occasions having excelled with the likes of Simba SC previously.

He will certainly marshal the midfield of APR and will be their main man in midfield.

Joackim Ojera

The diminutive Ugandan forward had a brilliant loan deal with Rayon Sports and he is expected to continue now that he has signed a permanent contract.

Whether he operates on the flanks or through the middle, the APR back four will have a difficult task to stop him.

Ismail Nshimirimana

The former Kiyovu central midfielder has always been a thporn in the flesh of Rayon Sports anytime he meets them.

He scored a sublime long range shot against the Blues which could easily be the best goal of the season.

APR are home and dry to win if Nshimirimana gets his day on Saturday.

Eric Ngendahimana

The towering defensive midfielder has been on target in his last two games against APR scoring the match winners in each of Rayon's 1-0 victories.

By now, APR might be devising strategies to stop Ngendahimana from operating as he remains one of Rayon's silent killers when it comes to the derbies.

Victor Mbaoma

The Nigerian striker scored a hat trick during APR's 4-1 win over Marines FC during the preseason game but he failed to impress when the military side was held to a goalless draw against Mukura.

Mukura's defensive pair Alex Ngirimana and Soter Kayumba kept him at bay for the entire 90 minutes.

Mbaoma is a predator inside the box and if Rayon skipper Abdul Rwatubyaye gives him the chance to operate, he can have a filled day.