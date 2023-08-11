Rwanda: Diplomacy - Ten Reasons Why Rwanda-Jordan Ties Matter

The Rwandan government on Wednesday, August 9 announced that it will open a diplomatic mission in Jordan, a Middle Eastern country with rich culture and history.

Announcing the decision, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta said that after waiving visa requirements for ordinary passport holders, Rwanda and Jordan looked forward to reinforcing cooperation agreements in housing, urban development and diplomatic training.

Below are top things to know about Jordan.

1. Geography

Jordan is a semi-arid country that is bordered by Saudi Arabia, Israel, Syria, Iraq and Palestine and the Red Sea. Its capital is Amman.

The country covers a surface of 89,342 square kilometres. The country is more than 90 per cent urban. Jordan takes its name from the Jordan River.

2. Population

Jordan has a population of 10 million, mostly Muslim. As of 2021, the country had a predominantly young population, with more than 83 per cent of Jordanians under 45 years of age.

Just over 34.3 per cent are under 15; 28.5 per cent are between 15 and 29 years of age. 20.4 per cent are between 30 and 44 years of age and 11.3 per cent are aged 45-59, while 5.5 per cent are aged 60 and above.

3. Religious Affiliation

As an Arab country, Jordan has a population that is mostly Muslim.

4. Economy

Jordan is an upper-middle-income economy, with a GDP of $48.8 billion as of 2022.

Key drivers of Jordan's economy are the extraction of phosphate, petrol refining, and cement production, followed by manufacturing and tourism, and hospitality.

5. Tourism and hospitality

Jordan has more than 100,000 archaeological sites. In 2022, the country received five million tourists. The tourism and hospitality sector raked in around $5.8 billion.

6. Ancient history

Jordan's history can be traced as far back as 7,000 Before Christ. Jordan occupies an area rich in archaeological remains and religious traditions.

7. The Royal Family

Jordan is a monarchy, officially called the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. King Abdullah II ascended to the throne in 1999, after his father King Hussein passed away. He married Queen Rania in 1993. They have two sons and two daughters. King Abdulla II is considered the 43rd generation of direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammed.

8. Government

Jordan's central government is headed by a Prime Minister, who is appointed by the King. According to the country's constitution, the appointments of the prime minister and cabinet are approved by the National Assembly.

9. Major Export Destination

Jordan exports textiles, potassium, phosphates, fertilisers, vegetables, and pharmaceutical products.

Key export destinations include other Arab countries, which receive up to 40 per cent of the country's exports, followed by the United States of America (24.2 per cent) and India (12.2 per cent). The remaining 23.6 per cent goes to other countries, including European countries and China.

10. Major import sources

Up to 23.6 per cent of Jordan's imports come from other Arab countries, followed by the European Union (20.6 per cent) and China (15.7 per cent).

The remaining 40.1 per cent of imports are sourced from other countries, including the USA, European countries, and India.