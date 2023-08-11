Rwanda: Judiciary Saves Rwf9 Billion Through Mediation

Judges and judicial officials spared government coffers citizens Rwf 9 billion by settling their cases amicably through mediation procedures as opposed to litigation.

For the past two years, the judiciary has put more efforts in Court Annexed Mediation (CAM), a mechanism where court registrars, judges and accredited mediators assist conflicting parties to settle disputes through mediation after realising that it is more appropriate.

The system is used for settling civil, commercial, labour and administrative cases.

From January to June 2023 alone, 1,221 cases were settled through CAM, according to statistics from the judiciary. These cases are estimated to have cost Rwf 9,558,832,028 if they were handled through litigation.

Harrison Mutabazi, the Spokesperson of the Judiciary, told The New Times that there has been an increase in the use of the procedure this year compared to the previous years.

In 2022, for example, 821 cases were handled through mediation.

The judiciary is trying hard to encourage people to opt for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms rather than litigation.

Besides saving money, officials say alternative dispute resolution restores relationships among people and contributes to a peaceful and happy society.

In an earlier interview with The New Times, Professor Sam Rugege, the former Chief Justice and current head of the Advisory Committee of Professional Mediators, said the steps that mediation is taking prove the point that every effort should "be made to resolve disputes in the shortest time possible and at the lowest cost, which is possible through alternative dispute resolution."

In the coming years, the judiciary targets that at least 1,500 of the civil cases presented to the courts of law will be sorted through mediation.