Tanzania: Harvana University to Offer Kiswahili Language Courses

Mwanza — THE University of Havana in Cuba is set to start providing Kiswahili language courses in the next academic year, Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mr Hamis Mwinjuma has said.

Mr Mwinjuma revealed that during the sixth Kiswahili Language and Literature Association (Chalufakita) international symposium, calling upon the association to stick to creativity to further promote the language worldwide.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has done a lot to promote Kiswahili around the globe and the efforts are yielding results, as we can see the University of Havana in Cuba is going to offer Kiswahili programme at the institution," he said.

The deputy minister further commended Chalufakita for its efforts towards uniting various Kiswahili stakeholders within and outside the country.

"It is now the right time to stick to advance our systems so that we continue to spread Kiswahili to various nations in the world...the government is also empowering Kiswahili teaching institutions in order to achieve the target ," he said.

He also urged the universities in Tanzania to prepare Kiswahili teaching curricula, while the government is also finalising the review of culture policy of 1997, especially for the language improvements.

Similarly, he added, plans to establish Kiswahili learning centres in various Tanzania embassies are underway, as part of the government efforts to promote the language globally.

Chalufakita Chairman Dr Mussa Hans, told the meeting participants that the Association, in collaboration with various stakeholders, sticks on Information and Technology (IT) system use, for the wide spread of Kiswahili all over the country.

According to him, the symposium titled 'Position of Kiswahili nationally and internationally', was for Kiswahili language discussion as a product, so that it could bring in more benefits.

Tanzanian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Simon Sirro, affirmed that the majority of people in Zimbabwe are eager to learn Kiswahili while private schools are also seeking to have the subject being taught in schools.

"To date, there are two Kiswahili classes in Bulawayo and Harare cities. The language is also taught at the University of Zimbabwe. Producing many Kiswahili teachers in Tanzania is of paramount importance, to grab employment opportunities in Zimbabwe," affirmed Mr Sirro.