Rwanda: Mukura Close in on Manishimwe Loan Deal

Midfielder Djabel Manishimwe could play for Mukura VS on loan during the 2023/24 season as future at APR FC hangs in the balance.

The Rwanda international was one of the players that APR FC put up for sale and Mukura are interested in his services.

Times Sport can confirm that talks between the Huye-based club, APR and the player have reached an advanced stage where he could pen a one-year loan deal in the coming days, should negotiations materialize.

Despite being the club captain, Manishimwe had limited playing time at APR FC last season as he was firstly suspended following a verbal impasse with then coach Adil Mohamme d Erradi.

He lost his starting berth in the team when Ben Moussa took charge from Adil who left the hot seat in October 2022.

Manishimwe, 25, joined APR from Rayon Sports in 2019 after spending five years with the Blues.