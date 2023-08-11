Rwanda: Mukura Close in on Manishimwe Loan Deal

10 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Midfielder Djabel Manishimwe could play for Mukura VS on loan during the 2023/24 season as future at APR FC hangs in the balance.

The Rwanda international was one of the players that APR FC put up for sale and Mukura are interested in his services.

Times Sport can confirm that talks between the Huye-based club, APR and the player have reached an advanced stage where he could pen a one-year loan deal in the coming days, should negotiations materialize.

Despite being the club captain, Manishimwe had limited playing time at APR FC last season as he was firstly suspended following a verbal impasse with then coach Adil Mohamme d Erradi.

He lost his starting berth in the team when Ben Moussa took charge from Adil who left the hot seat in October 2022.

APR skipper Djabel Manishimwe eyes league and cup double.

Manishimwe, 25, joined APR from Rayon Sports in 2019 after spending five years with the Blues.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.