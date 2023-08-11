Rwanda: 10 Local DJs to Be Selected for the Next Stage of Mützig Amabeats DJ Competition

All is set for the second edition of the Mützig Amabeats DJ competition as it enters its third phase this Saturday, 12 August, with the unveiling of the top 10 DJs to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The event, which will take place at the new Shooters Lounge, follows the successful completion of the first two phases of the competition including the recruitment phase and the public voting stage.

According to a communique released by Bralirwa Plc , which is the brains behind the competition, the selection of the Top 10 DJs was determined through public voting and a panel of Judges.

"The Mützig Amabeats DJ competition is an extension of the ongoing Never Stop Starting campaign which is a bold proposition that demands attention and action. It celebrates individuals' bravery and boldness in starting something life changing. Through dynamic activation, we aim to reward both established and upcoming DJs who never stop starting," reads the statement in part.

The statement also noted that the Mützig Amabeats DJ Competition seeks to build on the success of its inaugural edition won by Selekta Danny and DJ Khizzbeats, both who have become esteemed brand ambassadors for the Mützig brand.

"Following the unveiling show at Shooters Lounge, the top 10 DJs will take part in a semi-final event in which DJs will be paired together to compete against each other in front of a live audience.

"Combining the scores from judges and the live audience, the winners of each paired DJ battle will be determined. This phase will determine the five finalists who will advance to the grand finale," the statement added.

The contest is organised by Bralirwa Plc with a goal to promote DJs and create public awareness of the talent and quality music in Rwanda, as well as provide business opportunities, networking, and leisure activities through competitions.

The winner of the MŰTZIG AMABEATS DJ Competition will be awarded a one-year Brand Ambassador contract valued at RWF 18,000,000, along with DJ equipment worth RWF 5,000,000.

The first runner-up will also be awarded a a-year Brand Ambassador contract valued at RWF 12,000,000, along with DJ equipment worth RWF 2,500,000 while the 2nd Runner up will be awarded a cash prize of RWF 2,500,000.