Rwanda: Northern Province Gets New Governor, New Cooperatives Agency Boss Named

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, August 10, appointed Maurice Mugabowagahunde as Governor of Northern Province, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

He replaced Dancilla Nyirarugero, who had held the position since March 2021.

Until his appointment, Mugabowagahunde has been working in the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement as the Executive Director of Research and Policy Development.

On the other hand, Nyirarugero was appointed as one of the commissioners at Rwanda Demobilization and Reintegration Commission.

President Kagame also appointed Patrice Mugenzi, Director General of Rwanda Cooperative Agency (RCA). Mugenzi replaces Jean-Bosco Harelimana, who was dismissed in January due to managerial failure.

The appointment of a new governor follows Tuesday's dismissal of 10 officials in Northern Province, including the provincial executive secretary and three district mayors due to failure to promote and protect national unity.

Minister of Local Government, Jean Claude Musabyimana, explained that the dismissals came after a multi-sectoral investigation, which revealed that the officials had fallen short on their obligations to protect the Rwandan unity.

The dismissals, which included Musanze District vice mayor in charge of Social Affairs, followed the resignation of the district Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development over a gathering of the Abakono clan that was deemed sectarian.

The event, which saw the installation of the so-called Abakono clan chief, attracted over 600 people from all parts of the country and included among others government officials, local leaders and leaders in private and security sectors of different capacities.

The vice-mayor, Andrew Mpuhwe Rucyahana, was among the people who attended the event that was later castigated by many, including the ruling party, RPF-Inkotanyi, as sectarian.

Later, Justin Kazoza, a businessman who had been installed as the chief of Abakono clan, also came out to apologise and denounced his newly-acquired title.