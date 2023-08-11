Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Globe and Phoenix School Pupils Still Stranded Months After Classrooms' Collapse

10 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zanu-PF Kwekwe Central Parliamentary aspirant Energy Ncube has said Globe and Phoenix Primary school pupils are still learning in makeshift tents several months after their classrooms caved in.

Speaking at a constituency rally recently, Ncube said processes need to be expedited so that lessons can resume in a conducive environment.

The school collapsed about four months ago following massive gold panning activities by artisanal miners who were prospecting for gold within the school environs.

Consequently, a classroom block caved in while classes were in session, leaving some learners injured.

Government later declared the school "too risky" for lessons to continue.

Since then learners from Globe and Phoenix have been squatting at nearby Sally Mugabe Primary School using makeshift tents as shelter.

"The situation is terrible for the learners, as the learning conditions are not conducive. It is a critical issue which needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency so that the learners from Globe and Phoenix will have their school and learn in a conducive environment," he said.

Government has since identified a new site to build the school.

However, a Geological Survey report to evaluate the impact of mining on the site is stalling construction progress.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.