Sudan: Plan to Combat Smuggling Along Sudan's Eastern Border

Kassala — The security committees of Kassala and Red Sea states announced upcoming collaboration plans to specifically target cross-border crimes and smugglers along Sudan's eastern border, after a meeting in Kassala on Monday.

In a press statement yesterday, the governor of Kassala reported that a joint meeting, initiated by Red Sea state authorities, took place at the Kassala Police Hall between the security committees of both states on Monday. The meeting occurred in the presence of the acting governors of both states, Khojali Hamed and Fathallah Ahmed, as well as Maj Gen Ahmed El Ammas, the commander of the Eastern Military Region.

The focus of the meeting was to coordinate security efforts to address smuggling and fragile security in the border regions, with the aim of "safeguarding the stability and integrity of both states and Sudan as a whole".

Maj Mohamed Osman, commander of the Red Sea Military Region, reviewed the pivotal decisions stemming from the meeting. A proposal to develop a joint security plan, designed to bolster control over the borders of both states, was brought forth. The plan also entailed activating collaborative initiatives and establishing military bases within the region.

The implementation of these decisions will reportedly be carried out by neighbouring military divisions through "an exchange of experiences, facilitated by the security committees of the two states".

Maj Hasan Abuzeid, commander of the 11th Infantry Division in Kassala, underscored the need to harmonise security efforts amidst the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which disrupted coordination between the two states and the federal government.

Abuzeid emphasised Kassala's crucial role as a primary entry point to the rest of Sudan. "We need to ensure the secure delivery of supplies, aid, and strategic goods, which is particularly critical given the prevalence of various smuggling operations of people, fuel, weapons, and drugs," he said.