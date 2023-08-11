Kenya: Golden Finish for Kenya As Curtain Comes Down At Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad

10 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya harvested three gold medals to end the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago on a high.

Kelvin Kimutai handed Kenya third gold after winning the men's 800m in 1:50.14, 2:07 seconds ahead of Miles Waterworth from England while Caleb Mcleod of Scotland took bronze in 1:52.83.

In the women's race, it was tough luck for Kenya as Janet Jepkoech and Daisy Chepngetich finished fifth and seventh respectively. The result means Kenya continues to search for a medal since the inception of the games.

Up next was the women's 3000m and Kenya once again reigned supreme as Nancy Cherop grabbed gold in a time of 9:07.15 to beat Ugandan Financia Chekwemoi who took silver in 9:25.67 while Eliza Nicholson who clocked 9:26.00.

The win sees Cherop, fresh from setting a new games record, add another gold on top of the 1500m she won earlier.

In the men's 3000m race, Jospat Sang, who had already won the 1500m in a games record, led compatriot Andrew Kiptoo to a 1-2 finish to hand Kenya a fifth gold in a time of 8:03.65.

The duo repeated their performance in the 1500m to outsmart Ugandan Victor Cherotich to condemn him to bronze in the 3000m race.

Kenya finished the 2023 edition 6th overall with a total of 9 medals; 5 gold and 4 silver an improvement from the last edition held in 2017 where the country amassed 4 medals; 3 gold and 1 silver to finish 8th overall.

