Sudan: War Leaves Sudan Media in 'Turmoil'

10 August 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) highlighted the severe toll of the conflict on journalism, revealing that 13 newspapers have ceased operations. They add that FM radio stations and local channels have also halted broadcasts, with journalists grappling with unpaid wages since March 2023. Amid these harsh conditions, a survey revealed that approximately 100 journalists have fled to neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Chad, and Kenya.

Healthcare shortages loom large, especially for around 25 chronically ill journalists in need of treatment.

Collaborative efforts headed by the SJS are underway to ensure their essential monthly care, while courses in partnership with psychologists aim to equip journalists to navigate the complexities of covering the war.

The SJS states that abuses such as include home invasions, assaults by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and military intelligence, and threats.

They note that photojournalist Essam Hassan Morgan was found dead in his home, allegedly killed by RSF gunfire after refusing to evacuate. Another journalist, Nasser El Nour faced arrest, beatings, and torture by the same forces.

Journalists face further threats, including assaults, threats, and home invasions. Amid the turmoil, they stand resolute in defending press freedom and combating hate speech.

However, challenges persist, with radio stations, television channels, and the General Authority for Radio and Television caught in the conflict's crossfire.

The Journalists Network condemned these abuses, shedding light on the ongoing struggles of Sudan's journalists.

