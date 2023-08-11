Kenya and Mozambique Sign 8 Cooperative Pacts to Deepen Economic Ties

Maputo, Mozambique — Kenya and Mozambique have signed eight cooperation agreements in various fields as part of efforts to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

President William Ruto and his Mozambique counterpart Filipe Nyusi said the two countries were keen on strengthening trade relations for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

The cooperation agreements included; mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, transfer of sentenced persons, mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses, Blue Economy and Fisheries sector and Defence Cooperation Agreement(DCA).

Others were cooperations in the fields of agriculture, energy and capacity development in the Public Service between the two nations.

Speaking during a joint press briefing after holding bilateral talks at the office of the presidency de Republic, Maputo, President Ruto observed that Kenya and Mozambique enjoy strong bonds of friendship.

He added that efforts were being made to further deepen and strengthen the partnership.

"I expressed to His Excellency President Nyusi our very strong desire to increase trade between our nations especially since both our countries have ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement," he said.

President Ruto said time was ripe to share ideas on how to improve the balance of trade by seizing emerging opportunities.

"We both have high hopes that the Kenya- Mozambique Business Forum taking place here will spark new trade and investment deals between Kenya and Mozambique," said President Ruto.

He said it was impressive that presently, Mozambique is home to over 1,000 Kenyans most of whom are business persons and professionals working for international organizations.

He thanked President Nyusi for confirming his attendance for the Africa Climate Summit that will be held in Nairobi between the 4th and 6th of September, this year.

"Africa looks forward to learning from Mozambique particularly on the sustainable exploration of the Blue Economy and Fisheries," said Dr Ruto.

President Nyusi on his part praised the existing trade and diplomatic ties between the two countries, saying it was for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

He said Kenya has greatly supported Mozambique in the fight against terrorism activities.

"I must say we've genuine collaboration in defense and security and particularly in the fight against terrorism related activities," said President Nyusi.

He said Mozambique will continue to seek support in the banking and tourism industries from Kenya.

"Kenya has achieved a great milestone in banking and the tourism sectors. This is why we will continue to seek support in terms of training from Kenya," said President Nyusi.

He said his country supported calls by President Ruto's efforts to have a Pan-African Parliament that would guide the African Union in its operations.

President Ruto who is on a two-day state visit of the country is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Aden Duale (Defense) and Attorney-General Justin Muturi among others.