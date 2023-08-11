Somalia: Troops Sweep Into Al-Shabaab Bases in Central Region

Mogadishu — A planned operation by the Federal Government of Somalia troops carried out an operation in the Galhareeri district of the Galgaduud region, Thursday.

A press release from the Ministry of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia said that the operation targeted three centers of the Al-Shabaab group in the Galhareeri district.

The facilities targeted a garage where explosives were prepared and many vehicles were destroyed, as well as a warehouse full of weapons that were burned.

"One of the targeted areas was a garage where the Al-Shabaab were preparing explosives, and seven cars were destroyed there. The second target was a weapons store belonging to the Al-Shabaab and it was burned. The third was at a medical center," said the Ministry of Information.

The state media reported that the Federal Government is determined to redouble the fight against the Al-Shabaab group in all regions of the country.

The operation launched in August 2022 has yielded the most comprehensive territorial gains since the mid-2010s, as soldiers fighting alongside clan militias dislodge Al-Shabaab militants from significant parts of central Somalia.

Emboldened by clan backing and foreign support, the Mogadishu-based Federal Government now aims to send soldiers into Al-Shabaab's southern strongholds.