Somalia: Troops Sweep Into Al-Shabaab Bases in Central Region

11 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A planned operation by the Federal Government of Somalia troops carried out an operation in the Galhareeri district of the Galgaduud region, Thursday.

A press release from the Ministry of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia said that the operation targeted three centers of the Al-Shabaab group in the Galhareeri district.

The facilities targeted a garage where explosives were prepared and many vehicles were destroyed, as well as a warehouse full of weapons that were burned.

"One of the targeted areas was a garage where the Al-Shabaab were preparing explosives, and seven cars were destroyed there. The second target was a weapons store belonging to the Al-Shabaab and it was burned. The third was at a medical center," said the Ministry of Information.

The state media reported that the Federal Government is determined to redouble the fight against the Al-Shabaab group in all regions of the country.

The operation launched in August 2022 has yielded the most comprehensive territorial gains since the mid-2010s, as soldiers fighting alongside clan militias dislodge Al-Shabaab militants from significant parts of central Somalia.

Emboldened by clan backing and foreign support, the Mogadishu-based Federal Government now aims to send soldiers into Al-Shabaab's southern strongholds.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.