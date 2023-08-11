Ethiopia: LGBTQI+ Organisation Calls for Support in Face of 'Unprecedented Attacks'

press release

Ethiopia is witnessing unprecedented attacks on individuals based on their real or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity. A call for violence—killing, burning, beating—is being encouraged openly and coordinated on social media platforms, especially TikTok. This targeting of individuals is dangerous and based on a generalization resulting in the incrimination of anyone, regardless of their sexual or gender identity.

The queer community in Ethiopia has no protection from hate speech, harassment, and mob attacks. We are calling for human rights civil society bodies in Ethiopia, Africa, and the world at large to denounce such attacks.

We also urge social media platforms such as TikTok to improve the efficacy of their hate speech detection procedures and promptly take down videos that call for violence in Ethiopian languages.