Ethiopia: Addis Authority Takes Action on Establishments 'Deviating from Existing Lifestyles'

The Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Office, in cooperation with the Addis Ababa Police, has started taking action against establishments suspected of engaging in homosexual activities in our city!!

The Addis Ababa City Peace and Security Administration Office is taking action against hotels, bars and restaurants where they are suspected of being involved in the crime and is working in coordination with the Addis Ababa Police to respond to suggestions from the community.

According to the office, it has announced that it has started taking action against hotels, restaurants, pensions and similar entertainment facilities that deviate from the existing culture, tradition, lifestyle and religion of our country based on suggestions from the public.

The Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Bureau has stated that homosexual activity is prohibited by the laws in force in Ethiopia and if there is any sympathy towards those who commit and execute this abominable act that is hated by man and God, it will continue to take action in cooperation with the police based on the suggestions received from the community.

Accordingly, an action was taken against an entertainment service facility called "Ababa Guest House" in Yeka sub-city district 02 administration based on a suggestion received from the community for peace and security office.

Any person who has information and suggestions related to homosexual acts can come to the nearest police station and give information and suggestions by using the toll-free numbers 991 and 987 and 011-1-11-01-11 and 011-5-52-63-02. The pressure has also been expressed and the community has been asked to continue this.

Based on the suggestions received, the office announced that it will continue to take irrevocable action.