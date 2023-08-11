Ethiopia: Addis Authority Takes Action on Establishments 'Deviating from Existing Lifestyles'

11 August 2023
Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Office
press release

The Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Office, in cooperation with the Addis Ababa Police, has started taking action against establishments suspected of engaging in homosexual activities in our city!!
---------------
The Addis Ababa City Peace and Security Administration Office is taking action against hotels, bars and restaurants where they are suspected of being involved in the crime and is working in coordination with the Addis Ababa Police to respond to suggestions from the community.

According to the office, it has announced that it has started taking action against hotels, restaurants, pensions and similar entertainment facilities that deviate from the existing culture, tradition, lifestyle and religion of our country based on suggestions from the public.

The Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Bureau has stated that homosexual activity is prohibited by the laws in force in Ethiopia and if there is any sympathy towards those who commit and execute this abominable act that is hated by man and God, it will continue to take action in cooperation with the police based on the suggestions received from the community.

Accordingly, an action was taken against an entertainment service facility called "Ababa Guest House" in Yeka sub-city district 02 administration based on a suggestion received from the community for peace and security office.

Any person who has information and suggestions related to homosexual acts can come to the nearest police station and give information and suggestions by using the toll-free numbers 991 and 987 and 011-1-11-01-11 and 011-5-52-63-02. The pressure has also been expressed and the community has been asked to continue this.
Based on the suggestions received, the office announced that it will continue to take irrevocable action.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Office. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.