Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Mobilises 3 000-Men March in Protest Over Absence of Electoral Reforms

OPPOSITION MDC party says it is planning to stage a demonstration demanding electoral reforms ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com addressed to the police, the MDC party said the demonstration will be held five days before the August 23 polls under the theme "No to Disenfranchisement."

"We hereby notify you that on the 17th of August, 2023 the Movement for Democratic Change intends to hold a peaceful demonstration.

"The purpose of the demonstration is the demand for electoral reforms in Zimbabwe. The theme will be, "No to Disenfranchisement. We are expecting about 3000 people to attend.

"Our route will be starting at Robert Mugabe Square, down rotten row road up to 4th street, then Robert Mugabe road westwards and back," reads the letter.

This comes after Mwonzora announced he was withdrawing from the Presidential race citing unfair treatment following the disqualification of more than 80 parliamentary candidates from his party.

He said he has advised the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of his withdrawal and specifically requested that his name should not be included on the ballot.

ZEC however revealed that a "candidate nominated for election as President can withdraw from the election by informing the Chief Elections Officer in writing 21 days before polling day" thereby nullifying Mwonzora's withdrawal.